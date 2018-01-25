CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) – Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has announced that women will be allowed to perform at its events.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon during the roast of actress Mila Kunis, who was honored as Woman of the Year by the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization.
In keeping with tradition, Kunis was paraded through Harvard Square by college students dressed in drag.
The “That ’70s Show” actress was then roasted at Harvard’s historic theater and presented with a coveted pudding pot.
Kunis rode down Massachusetts Avenue in the back of a Bentley convertible flanked by students in outlandish wigs and dresses and a brass band.
A handful of protesters also held signs calling out the troupe for not allowing female performers.
Hasty Pudding calls Kunis one of Hollywood’s “most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses.” Kunis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010’s “Black Swan.”
