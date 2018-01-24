GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A lot of things have gone the Patriots’ way in the last few Super Bowls – do they have a higher power on their side now, too?
It’s possible, as The Boston Globe reports that the pope may be a Patriots fan.
Gloucester barbershop owner Giovanni Gucciardi took a trip to the Vatican recently. He had the chance to kiss Pope Francis’ hand – while holding his Patriots cap.
Gucciardi wore the hat during New England’s come-from-behind win in the AFC Championship game.
“Obviously, the Pats don’t need much luck based on their history,” Gucciardi’s nephew told The Globe. “But he believes it did [help].”
The barbershop owner says he’ll be wearing the hat on Super Bowl Sunday.