BOSTON (CBS) – Eagles fans could be drinking Harpoon beer to drown their sorrows after Super Bowl LII if the Patriots pull off a win.

Boston’s Harpoon Brewery has a friendly wager with Philadelphia-based Yards Brewing Company for the big game.

The loser will be required to pour the winning brewer’s beer for one day, and employees will have to wear the winner’s gear.

Harpoon Beer Hall in Boston (WBZ-TV)

“While we’d like to try Yards Brewing Company’s delicious ales someday, we’re confident we’ll be serving nothing but lots of Harpoon after the big game next weekend,” Harpoon Brewery CEO Dan Kenary said in a statement.

Both breweries will also be donating a portion of their earnings to local charities.

