BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl LII is still 11 days away, but there is some good news trickling out of Foxboro regarding the status of Rob Gronkowski.

The tight end was knocked out of New England’s AFC Championship Game victory on Sunday with a concussion, but according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, there are “positive vibes” and optimism when it comes to his status for the big game in two weeks.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is said to be in good spirits following his concussion and those involved are optimistic about his status. pic.twitter.com/IMWR5S5G9w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2018

Gronkowski left New England’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the second half and entered the league’s concussion protocol. He was back in the building on Monday and teammate Matthew Slater said the All Pro was in “pretty good spirits.”

The Patriots won’t hit the practice field again until Thursday, but they do have to submit a participation report on Wednesday, which list an injury and what a player’s level of participation would have been had they practiced. Friday’s report will also have a game status attached to it, which should give us an even clearer picture on Gronkowski.

Asked if Gronkowski has finished the concussion protocol and if he expects him to play next weekend, Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say on Wednesday morning.

“Whatever his status is, it will be on the injury report. We’ll share it, you’ll be the first one to get it,” he snipped back at a reporter at Gillette Stadium.

There is still a lot that isn’t known about Gronk, and it’s unclear if he will indeed be able to suit up against the Eagles in Minnesota. But the early news about the tight end is promising.