SUTTON (CBS) – Frightening video shows an out-of-control school bus sliding down an icy hill in Sutton Tuesday morning.

Cheryl Kearney Katz shared video to Facebook of the bus sliding down Peach Tree Drive at about 7:10 a.m. It spins around and takes out mailboxes before crashing into a car that also appeared to have spun out.

“Oh my goodness!” Katz can be heard saying in the video.

There were no injuries in the incident and only minor damage to the bus and car, Sutton police said. There were 20 middle and high school students on the bus.

The bus continued on to school after the crash.

