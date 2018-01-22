BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl LII may be two weeks away, but the Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time providing the Patriots with some bulletin board material.

After Philadelphia cruised to a 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, right tackle Lane Johnson was told the Eagles were 5.5-point underdogs to the Patriots.

Johnson, a five-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Eagles, figured that would be the case. But he was booming with confidence after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, and confidently took aim at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. Greatest QB of all time. I’d like nothing more than to dethrone that guy,” Johnson said, via ESPN.

Johnson hearkened back to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, when the Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21 for their third title in four years, for a little more motivation.

“For what they did to us in 2004, to get payback, there would be nothing sweeter than that,” Johnson said. “I remember watching that game when I was 14 years old. I was hoping the Eagles would win. Just coming up short, you could feel the pain, and you could also feel the passion of what this city wants. And we’re here, so it’s right at our fingertips.”

Brady threw for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship and is now heading to his eighth Super Bowl with the Patriots, looking to win his sixth championship.

Some advice to Johnson and the Eagles: When you come at the king, you best not miss.