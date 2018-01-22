BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is not one to discuss injuries, but he opened up about his hand injury the morning after the Patriots secured a trip to Super Bowl LII.

Brady’s right hand was the talk of the NFL in the days leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback received 12 stitches for what he called was a “really good cut” courtesy of a collision with running back Rex Burkhead during Wednesday’s practice.

If you thought it was a bunch of hoopla over nothing, and that Brady would suit up for Sunday’s game all along, well, the quarterback said that wasn’t the case.

“I wasn’t sure, I really wasn’t,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan on Monday morning. “Wednesday, it happened and Wednesday night I definitely wasn’t sure, but it was just a crazy injury in practice. It didn’t look good there for a little bit, but fortunately, Thursday, I didn’t practice, I took some time off. Friday, did just a little bit and things kind of felt a lot better on Saturday and [Sunday] I was just able to kind of do what I needed to do. Everyone deals with injuries. It is just part of the season and part of the year. The timing and where exactly it was wasn’t the best thing in the world for a quarterback, but it is what it is.

“It was pretty stressful. I was stressed out,” he added. “You drive home and you have all these stitches in this place. You’re driving home and I saw my wife and she said, ‘What happened?!’ and I said, ‘I know, it was just an accident in practice.’ She said, ‘What is going to happen?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes.'”

Brady played Sunday’s AFC title game with tape over the wound, completing 26 of his 38 passes for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was his typical self late in the game, helping New England erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit en route to a 24-20 victory to advance their second straight Super Bowl and third in the last four years.

Brady said he will likely get the stitches removed this coming week, and the injury should not be an issue when the Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.