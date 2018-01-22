BOSTON (CBS) – One of the first people on the field to congratulate Tom Brady after the Patriots won the AFC championship Sunday was referee Clete Blakeman.
Most people would think that’s not a big deal.
Unless you hate the Patriots.
The gesture did not go un-noticed on social media or in the New York Post, which made a point to mention the Patriots only had one penalty in the game, while Jacksonville had six.
There was also this moment when an official was caught smiling after a Patriot touchdown.
The Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 February 4 in Minnesota.