BOSTON (CBS) – One of the first people on the field to congratulate Tom Brady after the Patriots won the AFC championship Sunday was referee Clete Blakeman.

Most people would think that’s not a big deal.

Unless you hate the Patriots.

The gesture did not go un-noticed on social media or in the New York Post, which made a point to mention the Patriots only had one penalty in the game, while Jacksonville had six.

There was also this moment when an official was caught smiling after a Patriot touchdown.

The Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 February 4 in Minnesota.

