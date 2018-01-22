BOSTON (CBS) – One of the first people on the field to congratulate Tom Brady after the Patriots won the AFC championship Sunday was referee Clete Blakeman.

Most people would think that’s not a big deal.

Unless you hate the Patriots.

First guy to congratulate Brady? Number 34. What a teammate! pic.twitter.com/azXq3qgN43 — OurState_CSU (@OurStateCSU) January 21, 2018

The gesture did not go un-noticed on social media or in the New York Post, which made a point to mention the Patriots only had one penalty in the game, while Jacksonville had six.

There was also this moment when an official was caught smiling after a Patriot touchdown.

Totally normal for a ref to run up smiling n celebrating with a team that just scored a TD On a drive where they threw 3 huge flags Smh pic.twitter.com/AL2afEPLgh — Anthony Rodriguez (@ARod75) January 21, 2018

The Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 February 4 in Minnesota.