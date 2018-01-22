BOSTON (CBS) — Remember all that talk of the NFL losing viewership?
Not only was CBS’ broadcast of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars the most-watched game of the season, it was the highest-rated program on television since New England’s epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl.
Around the country, nearly 48 million people tuned in to New England’s 24-20 comeback win over Jacksonville on Sunday. The game earned an overnight share of 27.3/50 nationally, with ratings peaking from 5:30-6:00pm as the Patriots erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to clinch their second straight Super Bowl berth.
Locally on WBZ-TV in Boston, the game had a 50.1 rating and a 75 percent audience share, meaning 75 percent of households watching TV were tuned to the Patriots on WBZ-TV. It was most-watched game of the season with almost 2.3 million viewers, and the most-watched Sunday afternoon AFC Championship in more than 20 years.
The Patriots will now play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.
This shows that Jacksonville CAN draw ratings. People should stop with the “People would never watch them” nonsense.