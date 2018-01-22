BOSTON (CBS) — Someone is going to give Jimmy Garoppolo a lot of money this offseason. But he’s still getting bonus checks from his former team.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback earned a nice bonus on Sunday, thanks to the Patriots advancing to Super Bowl LII. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will receive $79,000 in bonuses because of New England’s two playoff wins. And Tom Brady’s former backup might not be done, either:
Not too shabby for a guy who didn’t take a single snap for the Patriots during the regular season.