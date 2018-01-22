SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Jimmy Garoppolo, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Super Bowl LII

BOSTON (CBS) — Someone is going to give Jimmy Garoppolo a lot of money this offseason. But he’s still getting bonus checks from his former team.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback earned a nice bonus on Sunday, thanks to the Patriots advancing to Super Bowl LII. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will receive $79,000 in bonuses because of New England’s two playoff wins. And Tom Brady’s former backup might not be done, either:

Not too shabby for a guy who didn’t take a single snap for the Patriots during the regular season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch