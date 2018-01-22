WASHINGTON (CBS) – Senate leaders reached a deal Monday to reopen the government, but it was not supported by either Democratic senator from Massachusetts.

Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey voted against advancing a three-week spending bill that would end the government shutdown.

The Senate vote was 81-18, with a vote on final passage still to come to send the bill to the House.

Markey released a statement shortly after the vote, saying that the short-term resolution did not resolve issues including Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and spending for hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

The futures and families of #Dreamers will not be assured by a promise from Republican leadership. We need a long-term budget proposal that includes real protections for our Dreamers, not a short-term IOU. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 22, 2018

“I cannot support a budget deal that falls so far short of fulfilling our moral and Constitutional obligation to the American people,” Markey said. “Without guaranteed long-term funding for community health centers, the opioid crisis, disaster aid, and protections for our DREAMers, I cannot support this legislation.”

Markey also went on to say he remains deeply skeptical “of any short-term budget agreement that relies on the good faith commitment of President Donald Trump.”

Warren tweeted after the vote that Republicans have refused to fix the DACA situation, fund community health centers or help hurricane-affected populations.

It’s been over 100 days since protection for 800k Dreamers ended, since community health centers were funded, since hurricanes ravaged TX, FL & PR. The Republicans refused to fix any of these issues– and they still haven't fixed them. We don't need new promises. We need new laws. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 22, 2018

“We don’t need new promises. We need new laws,” she tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to address DACA, border security and increased defense spending if there is no immigration agreement by Feb. 8, according to CBS News.

Once the House passes the bill as expected, President Trump will need to sign it to reopen the government.