By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
9:25 a.m.: It’s a beautiful day for football in New England.
In just about five-and-a-half hours, a pretty darn good football game will be played at Gillette Stadium, as the New England Patriots are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner will go on to play in Super Bowl LII, and the loser will wonder what went wrong.
Obviously, most of the 66,000 fans in attendance will be hoping the Patriots can outduel the Jaguars, and in that endeavor, there is some good news early.
First and foremost, all reports indicate that Tom Brady will be just fine, despite the injury scare this week. Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rex Burkhead will be active for the game. The Patriots’ running backs figure to play a prominent role in the offensive game plan this week, so the addition of Burkhead to James White and Dion Lewis is quite significant.
We’ll have all the rest of the pregame news right here in the live blog as it breaks, as well as updates and analysis all game long, from the opening coin toss until the final whistle. So check back early and often.
