LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars has left one person dead and closed a portion of an interstate highway in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter the accident happened Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Longmeadow.
A spokesman for the Springfield fire department, which assisted at the scene, said one of the truck drivers was killed.
Three other people suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say the highway is closed from Enfield, Connecticut to Longmeadow and could remain closed for several hours during the cleanup and investigation. Traffic was being detoured on to Route 5.
