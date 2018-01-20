BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library is among the facilities around the country that will be impacted by the government shutdown that became official at midnight.
The JFK Library Twitter account posted a “shutdown notice” on Saturday morning.
Due to the shutdown, the library and museum, along with the research room and online store, are all closed “until further notice.”
The USS Constitution Museum, meanwhile, will not be impacted.
“As a cultural institution we believe wholeheartedly in providing public access to our national treasures,” said Anne Grimes Rand, president of the USS Constitution Museum. “As a non-profit partner, the USS Constitution Museum will remain open to the public seven days a week.”
The House and Senate are back in session Saturday in an effort to reach a deal to end the shutdown.