CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Niko is one lucky dog.
While out playing with her owner, Niko ran to catch a ball on the Charles River near the Eliot Bridge, just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
Then, the energetic dog fell through ice.
Cambridge firefighters rushed to the scene to save Niko, whose head was seen bobbing in the cold water.
Firefighter Sean Williams donned a water suit and used a rescue board to save Niko.
A video that captured the rescue shows firefighters using a rope to safely pull Niko, laying on the board, to land.
State Police also responded to the scene, and gave Niko and her unidentified owner a ride to their van.
Niko appeared to be fine, and headed to the veterinarian for a checkup after the incident.