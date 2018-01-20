Filed Under:Cambridge, Cambridge Fire Department, Charles River, dog rescue

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Niko is one lucky dog.

While out playing with her owner, Niko ran to catch a ball on the Charles River near the Eliot Bridge, just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Then, the energetic dog fell through ice.

Cambridge firefighters rushed to the scene to save Niko, whose head was seen bobbing in the cold water.

Firefighter Sean Williams donned a water suit and used a rescue board to save Niko.

A video that captured the rescue shows firefighters using a rope to safely pull Niko, laying on the board, to land.

State Police also responded to the scene, and gave Niko and her unidentified owner a ride to their van.

Niko appeared to be fine, and headed to the veterinarian for a checkup after the incident.

