By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Immigrants, Massachusetts, Nova, President Trump, Salcedo, TPS, Trump, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

January 20, 2018

President Trump says NO more TPS for Salvadorians, leaving 200,000 people in a state of panic and worry. The President did not approve the extension of their temporary protected status, which is part of the immigration act of 1990 and gives individuals from designated countries the right to work in the United States. So, what happens now and how much time do these families have before they have to head back to El Salvador? On this edition of “Centro”, we give you the latest information regarding this important topic. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jennifer Hernandez, Community Organizer of the non-profit organization Centro Presente, which is spearheading a campaign in defense of TPS. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NO MORE TPS FOR SALVADORIANS
Temporary Protected Status
Centro Presente
857-256-2981
www.cpresente.org
FB: @centropresente
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

