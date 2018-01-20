CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — Carrying signs, more than 5,000 people, mostly women, took part in Saturday’s Cambridge/Boston Women’s March 2018.

Participants on Cambridge Common rallied for equality, dreamers, and equal pay for women in the workforce.

The rally was among hundreds of events taking place worldwide to mark one year since protest marches followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Many participants arrived with anti-Trump signs and wearing pink knit hats symbolic of the movement.

Participant Wendy Linkin said she attended to continue the fight for equality.

“I’m here because we are moving for the same thing keep making sure women are no taken advantage of and given equal rights in work place,” Linkin said.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey was among the speakers who addressed the crowd.

“We are going to take back the Senate and we are going to take back the White House,” Healey said, who voiced opposition to the president.

A small group of Trump supporters were at the march but were escorted away.

“Trump supporters are not KKK, skin heads and we are not racist. It’s a lie,” Trump supporter Marybeth Geary said.

Last year’s Women’s March on the Boston Common drew tens of thousands in massive protest against President Trump.

This year’s theme was the “People Persist.” The entire event was put together in just five weeks.

The rally encouraged women to engage civically in their communities.

State and religious leaders along with grassroots organization say the fight for equality must continue.

“We have some wins under our belts but we need every one to join in to make a change to step against the racist rhetoric in our government right now,” January Coalition Spokesperson Zayda Ortiz said.

