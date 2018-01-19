Filed Under:Avon, Local TV, Route 24

AVON (CBS) – A violent crash shut down Route 24 in Avon early Friday morning.

A car was split in half and ended up in the woods near the Harrison Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the road just before 3 a.m. A utility pole was damaged and wires came down in the crash.

avon2 Crash Splits Car in Half, Part Of Route 24 Shut Down In Avon

The impact split the car in half. (WBZ-TV)

Both sides of Route 24 were shut down as a medical rescue helicopter was called in.

It’s not clear yet how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

avon1 Crash Splits Car in Half, Part Of Route 24 Shut Down In Avon

The impact split the car in half. (WBZ-TV)

One southbound lane is now open, but the northbound side could be closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Authorities say you should avoid the area if possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch