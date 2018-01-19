Filed Under:Methuen, MSPCA, Stolen Kitten

METHUEN (CBS) – The MSPCA and Methuen Police need your help to track down a stolen kitten.

Police are investigating after a woman hid the kitten, named Caramel, in her purse while at the MSPCA-Nevins Farm adoption center in Methuen, and walked out of the shelter with a man just after 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

They were seen driving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

pictured the woman suspected of stealing the kitten from the mspca nevins farm on jan 18 credit mspca Kitten Stolen From MSPCA Shelter In Methuen

The woman suspected of stealing a kitten from the MSPCA shelter in Methuen. (Credit: MSPCA)

The woman is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

pictured the man who accompanied the woman who stole the kitten from the mspca nevins farm credit mspca angell Kitten Stolen From MSPCA Shelter In Methuen

The man who was with the woman suspected of stealing a kitten from the MSPCA shelter in Methuen. (Credit: MSPCAl)

Surveillance video shows the man and woman leaving the shelter. Caramel’s head is shown peeking through the woman’s handbag.

Caramel, a two-and-a-half-month-old kitten, is a domestic short hair with brown and orange fur.

stolen kitten Kitten Stolen From MSPCA Shelter In Methuen

Caramel was stolen from the MSPCA shelter in Methuen. (Credit: MSPCA)

Officials are hoping someone will identify the woman and safely return the kitten to the MSPCA.

“Despite thousands and thousands of shares on Facebook and a wide swath of media coverage, no one has stepped forward with information,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said Friday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Methuen police department at 978-983-8698 or the MSPCA-Nevins Farm at 978-687-7453, ext. 6101.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch