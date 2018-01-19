METHUEN (CBS) – The MSPCA and Methuen Police need your help to track down a stolen kitten.

Police are investigating after a woman hid the kitten, named Caramel, in her purse while at the MSPCA-Nevins Farm adoption center in Methuen, and walked out of the shelter with a man just after 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

They were seen driving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The woman is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Surveillance video shows the man and woman leaving the shelter. Caramel’s head is shown peeking through the woman’s handbag.

Caramel, a two-and-a-half-month-old kitten, is a domestic short hair with brown and orange fur.

Officials are hoping someone will identify the woman and safely return the kitten to the MSPCA.

“Despite thousands and thousands of shares on Facebook and a wide swath of media coverage, no one has stepped forward with information,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said Friday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Methuen police department at 978-983-8698 or the MSPCA-Nevins Farm at 978-687-7453, ext. 6101.