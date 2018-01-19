BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown has no problem speaking his mind, and most Boston fans don’t mind when he does.

His latest comments may irk them just a tad.

Brown will not be rooting for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, he’s pulling for his cousin, Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye. He even said he’d be wearing Bouye’s jersey to TD Garden on Sunday when the Celtics host the Orlando Magic.

Picking family over his fan base is fine. But it’s what he said about Tom Brady that may get the locals to turn against their promising young forward.

“Good luck to the Patriots, but I hope my cousin picks off Brady three times and takes it to the house,” said Brown.

Jaylen Brown: "I hope my cousin (A.J. Bouye) picks off Brady three times" on Sunday pic.twitter.com/EfoXUYDN6Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 19, 2018

Oh, Jaylen. Oh no.

Bouye has picked Brady off in the past, coming down with a tipped ball of as a member of the Houston Texans in last year’s AFC Division Round. It didn’t help the Texans much, as they fell 34-16 to the eventual Super Bowl champs. He also led Jacksonville with six interceptions during the regular season, a new career-high for the corner.

The Patriots are heavy favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup, though the line has shifted to as low as seven points with Brady’s mysterious hand injury cropping up on Wednesday. The Celtics play the Magic at 1 p.m., so Brown should be able to catch most of the game from the Boston locker room. That’s probably the safest place for him if he’s wearing a Jacksonville jersey.