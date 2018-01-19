BOSTON (CBS) – Hudson comforters by UGG are being recalled for a possible mold hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that mold poses a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
The comforters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and on the company’s website from August 2017 through October 2017.
While no incidents or injuries have been reported, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund, officials say.
The polyester comforters were sold in four different colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and in three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king. The purchase price was about $70 for a twin comforter, $90 for full/queen, and $110 for king.
About 175,000 comforters are part of the recall in the U.S., with an additional 20 in Canada.
Consumers may call Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966.