SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A popular teacher in Swampscott has died from the flu, according to her obituary.

Phyllis Gotlib, 68, had taught music to elementary school students in town since 1999.

She died Wednesday after she became ill over the weekend, the superintendent said in a letter to parents. Students were told about the death Thursday.

“Phyllis was both a kind and generous colleague, always greeting you with a smile and kind word. She was a bright light, with great sense of humor, a passion for music and her students. She will be sorely missed,” said Superintendent Pamela Angelakis, who wrote that Gotlib touched the lives of “thousands of students.”

“She was the picture of health.” Neighbor says of Swampscott music teacher Phyllis Gotlib who died suddenly from complications of the flu. #wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 18, 2018

Her obituary in ItemLive.com said Gotlib passed away suddenly “due to complications from the flu.”

Related: Treating The Flu: Doctor, Urgent Care, Or Emergency Room?

“Because we have learned Ms. Gotlib’s passing may have been due to complications from the flu, I sent cleaning crews into the Clarke and Hadley Schools early this morning to thoroughly clean all doorknobs, railings, her classrooms, and common areas including teacher prep spaces and hallways. This work was completed long before students arrived this morning,” Angelakis said in a pre-recorded phone call to parents Thursday.

Gotlib taught at the Hadley and Clarke elementary schools.

All three elementary schools in Swampscott will be closed Friday so staff and families can attend the funeral.

Earlier this month, a woman from Needham died from the flu.

Read: DPH Flu Report

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health estimates between 250 and 1,100 Massachusetts residents die annually from complications of influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this season’s flu outbreak is peaking, but it will likely take weeks before it slows down.

According to the CDC, 26 states are reporting high levels of influenza-like illness activity.