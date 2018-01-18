BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially mock draft season!

OK, technically, it might not actually be mock draft season. It is, after all, championship week, and then there’s that whole Super Bowl thing to worry about. But for 28 NFL teams, it’s already next year, so ESPN’s Mel Kiper dropped his first mock draft of 2018.

Of course, at this point of the year, the mock draft is even more speculative than normal. But they nevertheless work to get people thinking about what might come.

At No. 1 overall, Kiper predicted quarterback Josh Allen out of Wyoming going to the Browns, with UCLA’s Josh Rosen going to the Giants at No. 2.

While the Patriots’ draft position is not yet cemented, Kiper penciled them in to the No. 32 spot, where he predicted they’ll draft defensive end Rasheem Green out of USC.

As Kiper explained, “[Green] could play tackle in a 4-3 defense or end in a 3-4, which is probably what he’d be for New England. At 6-4, 275 pounds, Green has a tremendous frame, and I think he’ll be impressive in workouts.”

Kiper noted that the Patriots may be looking for a quarterback at this spot, but they may wait until they use the second-round pick they acquired in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade to target a QB. For what it’s worth, Kiper predicted Allen, Rosen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield to be selected in the first round.