BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was supposed to chat with the media on Wednesday.
Instead, he met with the New England medical staff, Patriots spokesperson Stacey James announced to a crowded press room at Gillette Stadium.
Brady did practice with the team on the Gillette Stadium field on Wednesday (in the video above), though he was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the week with a right hand injury.
While the cancellation of his media session caused a bit of a stir on Wednesday afternoon, chances are Brady will be suiting up on Sunday when the Patriots play for a trip to Super Bowl LII. Sorry for everyone who wanted that Blake Bortles-Brian Hoyer matchup.
Still, a random injury to a quarterback’s throwing hand is always cause for some concern.
Defensive lineman Alan Branch and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were also limited for New England, all listed with knee injuries. All three missed last week’s Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans.
Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle was a late addition to the injury report, also limited with a knee injury.
The Jaguars had a full injury report, too. Safety Tashaun Gipson did not practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, nor did offensive lineman Patrick Omameh (illness). Quarterback Blake Bortles was a full participant, but was listed with a right wrist injury. Running back Leonard Fournette was a limited participant due to an ankle injury, while safety Barry Church (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) were also limited.
