BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t look like Malcolm Mitchell will make a dramatic return to the Patriots offense this postseason.

On Injured Reserve all season with a knee injury, Mitchell was not spotted on the practice field on Wednesday as the Patriots gear up for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Foxboro. It’s the third time he’s missed practice over the last two weeks, making it highly unlikely the Patriots will activate him before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The second-year receiver was one of two players the Patriots designated to return off IR and began to practice in Week 17, but it appears he isn’t ready to rejoin the team.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was also missing from Wednesday’s session, which was held inside Gillette Stadium. It appears Jones is heading to IR with wide receiver/special teamer Bernard Reedy joining the Patriots on the practice field on Wednesday.

@Patriots practice and no Jon Jones or Malcolm Mitchell. LaAdrian Waddle was riding the stationary bike. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/yPR7rBldMz — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 17, 2018

New England’s first injury report of the week will be released later in the day.

You can catch Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with a special 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and after the game tune in to myTV38 for all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.