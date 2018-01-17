BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may be without their leading scorer Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
Point guard Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable for Boston’s final matchup with Philadelphia after missing Wednesday’s practice with left shoulder soreness.
Irving led the way for Boston on Tuesday night with 27 points, but shot just 8-for-24 from the floor (including 5-for-12 from three-point range) in the Celtics’ overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
In addition to Irving, Boston guard Marcus Smart and forward Guerschon Yabusele both missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness and are also listed as questionable for Thursday’s tilt.