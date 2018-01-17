TAUNTON (CBS) – Several companies have announced bonuses for employees following passage of a Republican tax bill that slashed corporate rates.
But Jordan’s Furniture is making it clear that what happened in Washington, D.C. has nothing to do with the large bonus it’s giving to workers.
On Tuesday, CEO Eliot Tatelman told full-time employees at the company’s six New England furniture stores that they would each be getting a $3,300 bonus.
Jordan’s says this isn’t the first time employees have received a big bonus – last year the check was for $3,000.
“Eliot emphasized that the bonus is being awarded because of the extraordinary work and dedication of the Jordan’s employees, NOT because of the recent tax break approved by the government,” a statement from Jordan’s read.
The bonus announcement event at company headquarters in Taunton included a drop of 60,000 ping-pong balls and management members “getting slimed.”
Dozens of companies have announced bonuses for employees after the bill reduced corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.