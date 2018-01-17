BOSTON (CBS) — On Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone referred to Gillette Stadium as the toughest place to play in the whole NFL.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who’s called Foxboro his football home since breaking in to the league in 2010, was asked why Gillette has been such a difficult place for opponents to play.
In answering the question, Gronkowski might have invented a new catchphrase.
“For many reasons. I mean, our fans are always coming out,” Gronkowski said. “I remember last year I was watching in the stands and they were going bazooka. They were super loud, super proud.”
Gronkowski’s not the first person to ever utter the phrase “going bazooka,” but given the way these things can take off nowadays, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the message catch on with fans.
Gronkowski will take the field on Sunday afternoon at Gillette against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.
“It’s a big challenge. They’ve got very talented players on both sides of the ball, especially on the defense they’ve got many great players,” Gronkowski said. “It’s the best team that we’re facing all year.”