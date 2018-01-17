BOSTON (CBS) – If you are looking for tickets to Sunday’s sold out AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, you’re in luck.
A raffle hosted by Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse benefits The Greater Boston Food Bank.
The grand prize includes two tickets to the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars, dinner for two at Davio’s, hotel accommodations and other prizes including on-field access before the game.
The second place prize is a $500 gift card to Davio’s.
Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased HERE.