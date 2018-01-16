PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a Rhode Island mall that left one person injured.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. said Tuesday that the teen was arrested at a Pawtucket home a few hours after the shooting at about 4:40 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to the Nordstrom department store.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in what police called a targeted shooting.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The suspect was charged with felony assault. Clements say surveillance video helped lead to the suspect.

The weapon has not been recovered and more arrests are possible.

No names have been released.

The mall was evacuated during the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)