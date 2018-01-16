FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s all smiles, selfies and snapshots for 12-year-old Alyssa MacNeil and her mother Suzanne. It’s been a whirlwind of surprises for these two this past week all thanks to Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks who met them at the stadium Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m in a dream. It’s so amazing to be here. He was really nice and sweet and really kind to me and my mom and we talked about the playoff game,” Alyssa said.

The bond was formed last week when Cooks sent out a tweet in honor of his own mother who struggled to raise him. He offered two playoff tickets to another single mom and her child to Tennessee Titans game.

Alyssa and her mother won the experience. On Tuesday, the two were invited by the Patriots to spend some time with the superstar wide receiver and share their stories of perseverance.

Knowing what my mom did for me and the sacrifices she made, I’d like to invite a single mother and her child to the game tonight. I have 2 tickets. #giveback #formamma — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) January 13, 2018

“It means a lot to both of us because we both have amazing moms and how both our moms have been struggling,” Alyssa said.

They also got a tour of the stadium and the Patriots Hall of Fame. “It’s just been humbling and we are so appreciative of everything,” Suzanne said.

It was a special moment they all shared together that will go far beyond the game of football. “The most things I learned from him is to share and be thankful and be kind to everyone in the world,” Alyssa said.

Her mother agrees. “These are memories last us a lifetime she is my everything,” Suzanne said.