WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings
Filed Under:Local TV, Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A man was found dead in a fire at a Lowell condominium early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Angle Street around 1:45 a.m. and when they arrived four people had already escaped the flames.

But, a 31-year-old man was found dead in the first-floor garage, where they believe the fire started.  His name has not been made public.

lowell fatal fire ctsy lowellsun Man Found Dead In Lowell Condo Fire

A condo on Angle Street in Lowell where one man died in a fire early Tuesday morning (Photo Courtesy: LowellSun.com)

A woman who was among the four who escaped was treated for smoke inhalation and an airway problem.

The fire spread to a second unit, but it was contained before moving any further.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch