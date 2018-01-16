LOWELL (CBS) — A man was found dead in a fire at a Lowell condominium early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home on Angle Street around 1:45 a.m. and when they arrived four people had already escaped the flames.
But, a 31-year-old man was found dead in the first-floor garage, where they believe the fire started. His name has not been made public.
A woman who was among the four who escaped was treated for smoke inhalation and an airway problem.
The fire spread to a second unit, but it was contained before moving any further.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.