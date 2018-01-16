LAS VEGAS (CBS) – If the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New England Patriots Sunday and go on to win Super Bowl LII, someone is in line for a big payday.
CBS Sports picked up on a notable bet made with sports book operator William Hill.
Just days after the Patriots won the championship last year, an unidentified person placed a $990 bet on the Jaguars to win Super Bowl LII with 100-to-1 odds. That means they could potentially win $99,000, according to CBS Sports.
The Patriots are heavy favorites against the Jaguars, but then again, so were the Pittsburgh Steelers before Jacksonville pulled off the stunning upset.
CBS Sports also notes that Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson predicted before the season started that his team would be lifting the Lombardi trophy, and he’s in line for a $219,000 payday in playoff bonus money should they do so.
Meanwhile, another Jaguars player is guaranteeing that his teammates are “going to the Super Bowl and we gonna win,” but so far the Patriots aren’t biting on the trash talk.