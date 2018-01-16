BOSTON (CBS) — Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette overcame an injury scare during the first half of Sunday’s win in Pittsburgh, but that paled in comparison to what he encountered on Tuesday.

Fournette was involved in a motor vehicle crash shortly before noon on Tuesday.

The crash reportedly involved three cars, with Fournette getting rear-ended by another vehicle.

“Sgt. Dylan Bryan said Fournette was inside the third vehicle involved in the collision, but noted that the Jaguars star was not at fault,” the report said, adding that nobody was injured in the crash.

BREAKING: #Jaguars star RB Leonard Fournette OK after car crash.

– involved in 3-car chain reaction crash on 295 SB before Dames Point Bridge

– He was vehicle 3 – NOT at fault

– NO ONE INJURED

– One lane blocked pic.twitter.com/vKAGpNg3fM — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) January 16, 2018

The Jaguars’ public relations manager confirmed the news.

RB Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor accident today when his car was rear-ended. Leonard is okay and was able to drive home. Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him. — Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) January 16, 2018

Fournette, who will turn 23 years old this week, ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while also catching 36 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown. In his postseason debut in Pittsburgh on Sunday, he rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries, despite sustaining an ankle injury that briefly took him off the field in the second quarter.

Fournette and the Jaguars will visit the Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Some high-profile NFL players have been part of motor vehicle crashes in recent years. Tom Brady was not injured in a frightening-looking crash in Boston in 2010, and Cam Newton suffered fractures in his back when his vehicle flipped several times after being hit in 2014.