BOSTON (CBS) – At this unfortunate moment, when both Congress and the White House are held in low esteem by most Americans, it’s worth reflecting on what effective and inspirational leadership looks like.

Let’s stipulate that it isn’t easy for any leader to maintain focus and juggle competing interests and egos while delivering consistent results over a long period of time. But we do have a terrific example of how it’s done right here at home in plain sight.

If you already knew I was going to mention Patriots coach Bill Belichick, good for you. Just consider how he checks all the boxes of superb leadership.

First, Belichick knows what he’s doing. He has spent a lifetime studying his craft, and continually makes adjustments to his approach to maximize the results he gets out of what he has to work with. He hires smart people and listens to them, something that sounds easy but is sometimes lacking in management circles.

Belichick has control over his own mouth. He is not a smoke-blower, handing out praise like candy until it loses its motivational impact. But he gives credit where it is due, to individuals, to his own team and to the opponents. You will never see Belichick distracting his players and exciting the enemy by trash-talking or making foolish predictions, as we just saw Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and his players do.

Bill Belichick inspires loyalty, motivates performance, and always puts his teams in position to win. He stays focused, and delivers the goods. If only more of our hapless leaders in Washington would follow his playbook.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.