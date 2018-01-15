BOSTON (CBS) – Many women say that when they’re pregnant they just don’t feel as mentally sharp as they do when they’re not pregnant, but is there really such a thing as baby brain? The answer is likely “yes”.
In a new analysis of 20 studies including more than 1200 pregnant and non-pregnant women, researchers from Australia found that the memory, general cognitive functioning and executive functioning were reduced in the pregnant women.
The phenomenon has been called “baby brain”, “pregnancy brain”, even “momnesia” and the researchers found that there probably is some decline in mental functioning beginning in the first trimester.
This may be validating to pregnant women out there who are wondering: “Am I losing mind?” And there’s one reassurance. The researchers say the changes are small, like minor lapses in memory, and are not likely to significantly affect job performance.