BOSTON (CBS) – If you find yourself missing the snow after it was quickly and completely wiped out this weekend, you are in luck! Another widespread, plowable snow event is on the way for most of Southern New England.

It won’t be all that impressive as winter storms go around here…no “bombogenesis”, no “blizzard” no “nor’easter” chatter this time. In fact, there won’t really be much wind and certainly no coastal concerns this go around. The main impact/story this time…snow. A quick burst of it, making a mess of Wednesday morning’s commute and likely cancelling school once again for lots of towns.

TIMELINE:

Some light snow could break out as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially north and west of I-495. Anything that falls before midnight will likely be fairly inconsequential with very little accumulation.

Midnight through dawn on Wednesday a steady snowfall will develop across most of Southern New England. By the time commuters hit the roads a solid 1-3” will have accumulated and conditions will be steadily deteriorating.

The heaviest snow will last only about 6 hours or so, tapering off by late morning on Wednesday. While some lighter periods of snow may linger into the afternoon, the accumulation will be done by lunchtime and the cleanup can begin.

How Much:

5-8”: The “jackpot” for this storm will be to the north and west of 495…including Lawrence to Lowell to Worcester and all areas west through Southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

3-5”: Boston to Providence and areas northwest through 495 (including 128 belt). Heavier, wetter snow in this region

1-3”: South and east of Boston/Providence including all of inland, southeastern MA (Plymouth and Bristol counties) Very heavy, wet snow mixed with some rain

Nada: Cape Cod and Islands, mainly rain

Next Up – January Thaw Part 2

Once again, the snow won’t be sticking around for long… Temperatures will rise into the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and our next storm looks like rain early next week.