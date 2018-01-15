BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like the Patriots’ offense will have another weapon back in the mix for the AFC Championship Game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, running back Rex Burkhead is expected to return to action when the Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl LII.

#Patriots RB Rex Burkhead, who hasn’t played since Dec. 17 because of a knee sprain, is expected to return for the AFC title game, source said. He was close vs. the #Titans, should be good vs. the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

Burkhead had a career year in his first season with the Patriots but has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He returned to practice during New England’s postseason bye week and told reporters he was ready to return to game action last week ahead of the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans, but was inactive for the 35-14 win.

The 27-year-old running back rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns while adding three receiving touchdowns in his 10 games during the regular season. He had six total touchdowns in the last five games he played in during the season. His return would give New England another playmaker out of the backfield along with Dion Lewis and James White.