BOSTON (CBS) –It’s not your average plea for the safe return of a lost sweatshirt.

Kathy Halpin took to Facebook to ask if anyone had seen her son’s Patriots sweatshirt, which was a gift from his grandfather before he died exactly 16 years ago.

“He’s worn it and held it tight during the Pats games and post season games since he was 10 years old and last night someone took it,” she wrote.

Halpin said the sweatshirt had been her father’s. He died in January 2002, three weeks before the Patriots won their first Super Bowl.

A picture of a missing Patriots sweatshirt that holds sentimental value for one family (Photo Courtesy: Kathy Morin Halpin | Facebook)

Out of superstition and tradition, Halpin’s 26-year-old son still wears the sweatshirt for every game and has seen the Patriots win four Super Bowl since.

Her son was at Howl at the Moon at Patriots Place when he lost it. Halpin asked if you have the sweatshirt to return it to Howl at the Moon, no questions asked.

“It is more than just a sweatshirt,” she said.

