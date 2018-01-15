FOXBORO (CBS) – The friends and family of a New England Patriots fan are trying to get her wheelchair back after it was apparently stolen from Gillette Stadium during Saturday’s playoff game.

Cindy Morais of Providence has been a Patriots season ticket holder for the last six years.

Despite the fact she has Cerebral Palsy she makes the trek to Foxboro for every home game, sitting in the upper deck of the stadium.

On Saturday night, she followed her usual routine and left her wheelchair underneath the stairs of section 304 before heading to her seat.

When the game was over Morais and her friends couldn’t find it. The chair was gone.

“Honestly, at first, we couldn’t wrap our heads around that. Who goes and steals someone else’s wheelchair? DId someone think this would be a fun joke to play on someone? Did anyone see the chair get taken?” Morais’ friend Samantha Medeiros wrote in a Facebook post.

They alerted stadium security, who helped with the search, but they came up empty. The staff at Gillette helped Morias and her friends get to her car and took down her information in case the wheelchair turned up.

“This was so upsetting for Cindy. She was anxious, upset and couldn’t grasp the fact that someone had taken her wheelchair,” Medeiros wrote.

Morais plans to be at the AFC Championship Sunday at Gillette with a new wheelchair from her brother. But this time, she’ll be locking it up before heading to her seat.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Patriots for comment, but has not heard back yet from the team.