BOSTON (AP) — Ceremonies marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day are being planned in the Boston area.

On Monday, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast will take place at the Boston Convention Center. The event is the oldest of its kind in the nation and typically draws the state’s top political figures.

Organizers say the event celebrates King’s vision for peace and justice, and is a call for completing the civil rights leader’s unfinished agenda.

Also Monday, Boston is teaming with the Museum of African American History and the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras to present “A Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” at Boston University.

And in Lynn, Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is hosting a community service event to honor the King legacy.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

