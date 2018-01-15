BOSTON (CBS) – This may be Patriots Nation, but there are plenty of “Jaguars” in the region. We found several businesses run by Patriots fans, but have the word “Jaguar” in the name of their company.
At El Gran Jaguar (“The Great Jaguar’) restaurant in Lynn, most of the lunchtime customers laughed off the suggestion they were eating in enemy territory.
Patriot fan Anthony Pizzimenti has run Jaguar Graphics in Danvers for 20 years but now people are starting to give him a hard time at the gym about his company’s moniker.
At Jaguar of Peabody they are hoping that Pats fans don’t shy away from buying one of their luxury cars this week. Salesman Rahmel Hobbs encouraged Patriot loyalists to come in and purchase a Jag, then rub it in the faces of Jacksonville fans after New England wins on Sunday.