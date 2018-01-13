BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid passes along everything you need to know heading into Saturday night’s Patriots-Titans playoff clash at Gillette Stadium.

– This marks the eighth straight year that the Pats are hosting a divisional playoff game.

– Since 1990, the Pats have earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed seven times — the most in that time period.

– With a win, the Pats will earn a trip to their seventh straight AFC Championship game.

– The Pats are 20-4 at home in the playoffs.

– New England is 14-6 in the Divisional Round.

– Since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, the Pats have played in an NFL-high 41 posteason games.

– Tom Brady owns 25 playoff wins, the most ever. His 34 playoff starts are also an NFL record.

– Brady is 11-2 in the Divisional Round.

– For his career, Brady is 6-1 overall against Tennessee.

– Bill Belichick has led his teams to 16 postseason berths, good for third all time. Saturday will be his 37th playoff game, which will become the most all time.

– Rob Gronkowski has nine postseason touchdowns, which is the most by a tight end in playoff history.

– Saturday will be the 42nd overall meeting between the Pats and the Titans/Oilers, with New England leading the series 24-16-1.

