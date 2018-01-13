Filed Under:AFC Championship Game, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — Another year, another trip to the AFC championship game for the New England Patriots.

Following their 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, the Patriots will play in their seventh straight conference title game. New England will host the winner of Sunday’s Jacksonville-Pittsburgh game next Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

It marks the 12th time Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will play for a trip to the Super Bowl in their 16 full seasons together.

The Patriots are 3-3 in AFC title games over the last six years and 9-4 overall in franchise history. They’re 6-1 when the game is played in New England.

You can catch next weekend’s AFC Championship game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots!

