BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Thousands of New England residents have been left without power after a storm with heavy winds raked the region.

The National Weather Service says a storm that brought wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour in Massachusetts early Saturday has led to flooding and wind damage in many areas.

In Tewksbury, the ramp from Exit 39 on Interstate 495 was closed due to flooding Saturday morning.

Flooding also closed Belmont Ave. in Brockton.

Hanover and West Bridgewater were among towns to report downed trees and utility poles.

@BostonParksDept tree division hard at work responding to tree emergencies across the city today #windy pic.twitter.com/mWLPbKHsD9 — Boston Parks Dept (@BostonParksDept) January 13, 2018

Several Athol resident were evacuated from their homes due to a “massive ice jam” that slammed into a bridge and flooded homes, WSHM reported.

The rain ended Saturday morning before temperatures began to drop significantly, prompting warnings of a flash freeze.

National Grid says more than 3,000 homes in Massachusetts were without power Saturday morning. All were expected to be restored by the end of the day.

Eversource’s website says 1,600 of its Massachusetts customers were without power, along with 2,000 in Connecticut.

Massachusetts transportation officials warn drivers that roads could become icy as the temperature drops.

