FOXBORO (CBS) – Members of the Patriots staff continue to be at the front of the coaching rumor mill, and a former New England player now finds himself there as well.

Albert Breer of MMQB reports that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker, have emerged as the top two candidates to become next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Per sources, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Texans DC Mike Vrabel have emerged as finalists for the Colts job. Indy could still add a candidate, I’m told. But those are the 2 in it now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2018

But the potential hits to the Patriots coaching staff don’t stop there.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that there’s a “good chance” McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leave for head coaching jobs.

And Schefter goes on to report that linebacker coach Brian Flores, who potentially could have replaced Patricia, is “very much in play” to become the next Arizon Cardinals head coach.

Good chance the Patriots lose both coordinators to HC jobs, but LB coach Brian Flores is very much in play in Arizona, per league sources, meaning New England could potentially lose three assistants to HC jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2018

In the meantime, the Patriots focus is on Tennessee. The Patriots host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in New England’s playoff opener.