BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh declared Friday a “Day of Solidarity With Haiti” as President Donald Trump denied reports that he called the country a “s—hole.”

The Washington Post first reported on Trump’s remarks, made during an immigration meeting with senators.

“Why do we want all these people from ‘s—hole countries’ coming here?,” Trump reportedly said about Haiti and African countries.

On Twitter, Trump said he never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than “Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said he was in the meeting and Trump “said those hateful things, and he said them repeatedly.”

Walsh’s proclamation comes on Friday, which marks the anniversary of a 2010 earthquake that killed 230,000 people.

What makes our city, state and country strong is diversity. We need to respect and welcome all — no exceptions. 8 years after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, we stand in solidarity with Haiti, and celebrate its enormous contributions to Boston. pic.twitter.com/VA5f3wPdfG — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 12, 2018

“What makes our city, state and country strong is diversity. We need to respect and welcome all — no exceptions,” Walsh tweeted.