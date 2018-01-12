BOSTON (CBS) — Following a drama-filled bye week, we can finally focus on some actual football.

While stories of their demise were being tossed around, the Patriots were gearing up to host a Divisional Round game for the eighth straight year. New England welcomes the Tennessee Titans to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night as they look to punch their ticket to a seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV Sports team sees Saturday’s playoff game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are at home and coming off a bye week. This one is a no-brainer.

Patriots 31, Titans 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Titans are a confident bunch after beating Jacksonville to get into the playoffs and then shocking the Chiefs in Kansas City in the Wild Card game. I think they’re just happy to have finally won a playoff game (their first postseason victory since 2004) and I think the Patriots are just a better, more experienced team.

Patriots 38, Titans 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

The Pats had a week off and the team did all they could to fix some of the problems they were having. Many thought this game was going to be against the Chiefs, but the Titans have earned the right to play in the Divisional Round.

The Pats are heavy favorites and they should be; they are better coached than the Titans, have better players and are the better team. It would be a huge upset if the Pats loss this game.

Gronk is healthy, Brady has something to prove and the team is shrouded in controversy. This sounds like the start to a strong playoff run.

The Patriots will beat the Titans 31-14 on Saturday, but it won’t be the Steelers coming to town next weekend for the AFC Championship. Pittsburgh won’t hold up their end of the bargain and lose to the Jaguars, 28-20, as Ben Roethlisberger is intercepted twice and sacked four times.

So get ready for a Patriots-Jaguars showdown for a trip to Super Bowl LII.

