NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — Three firefighters are being credited with helping deliver a baby at the fire station.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the bundle of joy arrived at Station 2 around noon on Thursday, after a Haverhill man pulled into the parking lot of fire station on Storey Avenue and began honking his car horn.

Humphrey Matombo told firefighters that his wife was in labor in the vehicle and that they were not going to make it to the hospital in time before the baby was born.

Firefighters Robert Morse, John Stomboly and Joshua Mesina saw that the baby’s head was crowning. They jumped into action and helped deliver a baby boy, assisting the baby with taking his first breath.

Paramedics Mike Gallant, Bob Piepiora and Keith Gauvreau and EMT Chris Slavit, of Atlantic Ambulance Service, took the mother, Memory Chihwayi, and her baby boy, Jayden, to Anna Jaques Hospital.

Mother and son were doing well in the hospital Friday afternoon and are both healthy, officials said.

Jayden Matombo was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

“This was the first time any of these three firefighters have delivered a baby while on duty at the fire department,” LeClaire said. “This was truly outstanding work by our guys and something I’m sure they will always remember.”

