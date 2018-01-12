BOSTON (CBS) — While most of the NBA world has fallen in love with 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, Celtics forward Marcus Morris doesn’t sound like a big fan.

Morris took exception to a forearm from Simmons late in Boston’s comeback win over Philadelphia in London on Thursday, calling the move a “cheap shot.” Simmons threw a forearm at Morris as he worked his way through a screen that Morris set, sending the veteran to the ground. Morris popped right up and lost his cool, giving Simmons a little shove.

Things got a little feisty but the #Celtics still got the 'W' pic.twitter.com/EKA3qvjqWQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 11, 2018

Following a video review, Simmons was given a common foul while Morris was slapped with a technical for the push. Simmons is pretty lucky that Morris, who isn’t always known for keeping a level head, only retaliated with that light push.

After the game, Morris didn’t hold back his feelings on the play.

“A little frustration kicked in, I think, and he just took, ya know, a cheap shot,” Morris said, courtesy MassLive’s Jay King. “But sh–, it’s all right. I take a lot of cheap shots too.

“But I promise you that won’t happen again. But that was a good shot. It is what it is,” Morris continued, adding he hopes he doesn’t get fined for the incident.

Morris had a spectacular game across the pond, scoring 19 points to go with eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He finished the game with four offensive boards, which was one more than the 76ers had for the game.

The Celtics erased a 22-point deficit en route to their 114-103 victory on Thursday, improving to 34-10 on the season. We won’t have to wait too long to see if there is any lingering bad blood between Morris and Simmons, as the Celtics and 76ers will meet for their final regular season matchup.